Armenia parliament opposition factions to not join the committee of inquiry into a 44-day war

The opposition “Armenia” and “With Honor” Factions of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia have decided not to participate in the work of the NA committee—set up by the authorities—of inquiry into the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020. These two factions have released a respective joint statement, which reads as follows, in particular:

“It is known that the [Armenian] authorities have set up a [parliamentary] committee of inquiry into the matters of the 44-day war.

It should be noted that in the conditions of the parliamentary system of government, the setting up of inquiry committees of the National Assembly is one of the main tools of the opposition forces. This is, among other things, based on the fact that the authorities cannot objectively examine their own actions. (…)

It is clear that the [aforesaid] committee of inquiry will be engaged in staging the ‘innocence’ of the authorities.

Taking into account these and a number of other circumstances, the opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘With Honor’ Factions [of the NA] has made a decision not to participate in the work of the [aforementioned] inquiry committee set up by the authorities.

At the same time, we inform that the uncovering of the culprits of the results of the 44-day catastrophic war remains one of the main priorities of the ‘Armenia’ and ‘With Honor’ Factions.”