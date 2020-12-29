Armenia parliament majority votes for terminating Naira Zohrabyan’s powers as standing committee chair

At Tuesday’s special session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the ruling My Step bloc’s parliament majority faction unanimously voted in favor of the matter of terminating the powers of Naira Zohrabyan—a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction—as Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the NA.

A total of 78 MPs voted for this initiative, whereas 4—against it.

As reported earlier, opposition Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions and Zohrabyan herself have boycotted the current special session of the parliament.

In particular, the NA has quoted some posts from Zohrabyan’s Facebook page in which, in the opinion of the ruling majority My Step faction, there are statements that debase and insult human dignity, which is considered supreme value under the Constitution of Armenia.

Therefore, as per the ruling My Step bloc, Naira Zohrabyan cannot chair of a parliamentary standing committee whose key activities are the protection of human rights.