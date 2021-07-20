Armenia: another incompetent Lilit Makunts will head the most important post Ambassador to US

Lilit Makunts, who is third on the Ruling Civil Contract Party’s electoral list for the snap parliamentary elections on June 20, has submitted a parliamentary mandate withdrawal petition to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia.

As is known, Makunts will be appointed as Armenia’s new ambassador to the United States, and her respective agrément has already been received.

To date, the CEC has received two petitions for giving up parliamentary seats. Earlier, second President Robert Kocharyan, who heads the opposition “Armenia” bloc, had submitted a similar petition.