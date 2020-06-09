fbpx

Armenia opposition party MP on taking money from state budget and PM’s resignation

When the spokesperson for the Prime Minister declared that everyone is causing a commotion because the parliament has passed the law on civil forfeiture of illegal assets, she forgot that the Prosperous Armenia faction voted in favor of the bill. This is what secretary of the faction Arman Abovyan told reporters today.

“Our faction understands that officials who have taken money from the state budget need to be punished. This serves as a brilliant example to show that the government is inadequate and non-professional,” he said.

When asked if the Prosperous Armenia Party is demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation, Abovyan said the following: “We find that Nikol Pashinyan’s cabinet has failed to confront all situations, and yes, the whole cabinet needs to be changed.”

