Armenia opposition party leader: Nikol Pashinyan executed the order to dissolve Karabakh’s statehood

It’s clear that there was an offer to use the reserves during the second war in Nagorno-Karabakh, but at the time, then Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan personally decided to stop mobilization, evidence of which is the fact that Movses Hakobyan is charged with disclosing state secrets. This is what leader of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani Party Zaruhi Postanjyan told reporters today, adding that, in essence, the charge confirms the truthfulness of Hakobyan’s remarks.

Postanjyan asked why the reserve wasn’t engaged in the war, if Pashinyan says it was a desperate battle and why the full potential wasn’t used if there were problems with weaponry.

The member of the opposition expressed certainty that everything was planned in advance and presented in the name of war, adding that the Armenian side was compelled to be defeated. “In reality, it was Nikol Pashinyan who wanted war and wanted to transfer his homeland. He had an order to dissolve the statehood of Nagorno-Karabakh and destroy the armed forces. Now he has another order, and that is the order to dissolve Armenian statehood. He initially knew that he had come to power to sign a document on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, and he came to deprive people of their homeland and by killing them,” the politician said. She recalled that Pashinyan had once said he would share his thoughts with the people in case of proposals regarding the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but didn’t.

According to Postanjyan, Pashinyan’s thoughts, including the thoughts he expressed yesterday will serve as a basis for the institution of more than a dozen criminal cases which will be launched against him, his wife Anna Hakobyan and the other adult members of his family.

Postanjyan added that, in her opinion, the authorities aren’t concerned about the fate of missing servicemen, prisoners of war and the families of deceased servicemen and could care less about the cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh that is now in the hands of the Azerbaijanis. “If necessary, they can even change their identity and become Turks. What is noteworthy is the fact that the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities have the same views on the Armenian people,” the leader of the political party concluded.

Former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan is charged with disclosure of state secret.