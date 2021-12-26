Armenia opposition MP: Nikol stole from Karabakh-Armenians their small homeland, did he steal their dignity too?

Nikol stole from the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh their small homeland, has he stolen their dignity as well? This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Andranik Tevanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Where is the voice of Artsakh?

The fact that Arayik Harutyunyan, the clown during the war who was appointed President of Artsakh, wouldn’t react to the anti-state ideas and obscene lies of Nikol Pashinyan in regard to Artsakh, was predictable, but it will be a shame if there is no reaction from other state and semi-state structures, army generals, marshals, admirals, generalissimos, presidents, heroes, anti-heroes, forces referring to themselves as political forces and the so-called parliament.

Nikol stole from the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh their small homeland, has he stolen their dignity as well?” he wrote.