Armenia opposition movement’s PM candidate: Russian-Armenians say they will make big investments if Pashinyan resigns

By losing Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), we Armenians lost 100 megawatts of electricity, 100 hectares of grazing fields, 315,000 hectares of grassy fields and more. This is what Vazgen Manukyan, candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister of Armenia, said during a meeting with residents in Ararat Province where he was asked what he will do to improve the country’s economic situation after he becomes Prime Minister.

“Armenia’s GDP dropped by 7%, and it was due to not only the war, but also the coronavirus. The budget isn’t being performed, and social expenditures have increased significantly. I can take many steps to boost the economy, but the important thing is to invest funds in Armenia, and the funds can be collected from Diaspora Armenians, particularly the Armenians of Russia who said they can make big investments in Armenia, if Nikol Pashinyan resigns. There can also be funds collected from financial donors at low interest rates. However, it is also necessary to develop the economy. There are also several programs for agriculture that haven’t been implemented to this day,” Manukyan said, adding that he will talk more openly when the programs are presented.