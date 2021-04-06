Armenia opposition movement candidate for PM: I do not accept elections

These 44 days were not a war; they were a slaughterhouse. All the media outlets were shut down and they [the Armenian authorities] were putting the youth under fire by the thousands. Vazgen Manukyan, the candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the Homeland Salvation Movement—which demands the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan—, stated this Tuesday during the movement’s rally in Sevan, Armenia

“Will we forgive that? This is not a bad government that should be changed through elections; your heart should be filled with hatred toward them. They destroyed our homeland. The only way is to drive them away through the people. I do not accept elections; the more forcibly we drive these authorities away, the more respect we will have for ourselves.

And now they [the authorities] say that roads are being opened; that is, did you deliberately lose [the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war] to open roads? That’s how it turns out. You live badly, you will live worse; this ‘road’ leads there,” he said.

Also, Manukyan expressed confidence that the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20 will bring nothing to Armenia except for damage. “If we do not change the situation drastically, Armenia will slowly die,” he added.

After Vazgen Manukyan’s remarks, the Homeland Salvation Movement’s rally in Sevan concluded.