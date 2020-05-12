Armenia Ombudsman to parliament majority member: Next time don’t try to threaten Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN. – Mr. Vagharshak Hakobyan, next time don’t dare to raise your voice to me, next time don’t try to speak with the Human Rights Defender of Armenia from the position of the authorities. Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan stated this in his remarks in the National Assembly Tuesday, responding to the remarks by Vagharshak Hakobyan, a member of the majority My Step faction, during the discussion of the Human Rights Defender’s 2019 report, addressing Tatoyan.

“And next time, don’t try to threaten Armenia’s human rights defender,” the Ombudsman added. “There are all the mechanisms of legal accountability. Moreover, you don’t even know that the Human Rights Defender does not work according to the charter. I have nothing to discuss with you.”

In his remarks, Hakobyan had noted that he sees double standards in the activities of the Human Rights Defender.