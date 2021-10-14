Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani army’s attack leaves 6 Armenian soldiers injured, 2 of them in critical condition

Six servicemen received injuries after the attack of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Artsakh, and two of them are in critical condition, as reported Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.

“This concerns Nor Shen village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) (the military posts of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are deployed right next to the village); gunshots were also fired in the direction of Harav village and several other civilian settlements of Artsakh.

A short while ago, I talked to Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan, who visited the military hospital where we discussed the details.

This is the direct result of the genocidal and fascist policy of the Azerbaijani authorities.

The presence of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the vicinity of Armenian civilian settlements poses a serious threat to the security and peace of people and is a violation of their right to life.

Taking into consideration the fact that the military posts of the Defense Army of Artsakh next to the Nor Shen village and other communities protect the life and security of civilians, it is clear that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are directly responsible for their criminal acts that caused harm to the health of all the soldiers who received injuries,” Tatoyan wrote.