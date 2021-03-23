Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani armed forces committed not only war crimes, but also crimes against humanity

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“AZERBAIJANI ARMED FORCES UNDER GLOBAL RESTRICTIONS AGAINST WAR USED THE COVID-19 VIRUS TO CAUSE MASS DEATHS AND OTHER SUFFERINGS TO THE POPULATIONS OF ARTSAKH AND ARMENIA

Due to the Azerbaijani armed attacks under conditions of COVID-19, this deadly virus had a rapid growth not only in Artsakh, but also in Armenia.

If according to the data of the 7 months before the war 951 people were registered, then during the war alone that number reached 658, and only during the half a month after the war 584 people died.

In doing so, the Azerbaijani armed forces committed not only war crimes, but also crimes against humanity.

Gross violations of life, health, dignity and other rights have also been carried out.

Exactly 1 year ago, on March 23, 2020, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the world to establish a COVID-19 ceasefire to focus on “the real struggle of our lives.”

The Azerbaijani attacks began in gross violation of international calls for avoidance of war, and a global ceasefire, including a direct demand by the UN Security Council to end all hostilities during COVID-19 immediately.

It was clear that the attack during the COVID-19 global pandemic would significantly contribute to the humanitarian catastrophe.

No country’s healthcare system is able to resist against this deadly virus in the face of large-scale war.

The fact-finding work of the Republic of Armenia (RA) and Artsakh Human Rights Defenders proves that it was the global restrictions of this virus that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces used to cause mass deaths and other sufferings to the populations of Artsakh and Armenia.

The details are reflected in the special report of the RA Human Rights Defender.”