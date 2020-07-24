Armenia NSS reveals attempts of obtaining information by Azerbaijani special services

Armenia’s National Security Service has revealed attempts by the Azerbaijani special service on obtaining information, the NSS issued a statement.

“The NSS revealed that the staffers of the special services of Azerbaijan are using the phone numbers of different mobile operators of Armenia and call the Armenian citizens stating that they are conducting surveys in Armenia, in particular for getting reconnaissance information about the current situation in the Armenian Armed Forces. In particular, calls were made from the following numbers – 094-39-75-95 and 093-52-72-08.

The NSS urges the Armenian citizens not to contact, not to provide information or answer suspected calls, but in case of receiving calls on surveys, answer only after knowing the identity of the person calling”, the statement says.