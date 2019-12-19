fbpx

Armenia newspaper editor-in-chief: Penetration into our office is attempt to intimidate and put pressure on media

Penetration into the editorial office of Zhokhovurd newspaper is an attempt to intimidate and put pressure on medi, editor-in-chief of the Zhokhovurd newspaper Knar Manukyan told reporters.

The former editor-in-chief of the neswpaper, the My Step bloc deputy Taguhi Tovmasyan said she suspected the incident was aimed at finding a source. “Knar Manukyan’s telephone talks were decrypted in 1.5 months, but this action is similar to searching for a source, but I won’t state it. It is worrying that journalists are on the gun.”

According to Tovmasyan, the wires of the cameras were cut off at the entrance to the editorial office, so essentially nothing was captured on cameras.

