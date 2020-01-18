Armenia National Security Service ex-chief who is found dead fired 35 shots from pistol at wall in late December

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia continues to take measures to clarify the circumstances of the death of Georgi Kutoyan, former Director of the National Security Service (NSS).

According to preliminary information, police received a call on Jan. 17 at 2:30 pm that Kutoyan had committed suicide in an apartment in Yerevan, and with a firearm, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A criminal case has been launched in connection with the incident.

A total of 35 fired capsules and 6 bullets were found on the table in front of the living room sofa on which Kutoyan’s body was found, 7 capsules and 1 bullet were found on the living room floor, and 3 more bullets were found on the kitchen floor. A Glock-model pistol without bullets was found on the living room floor, toward Kutoyan’s right foot.

A total of 41 damages were found on the living room wall.

According to the data obtained by the investigation, on December 9, 2019, after returning to Armenia, Kutoyan temporarily lived in his paternal home, but occasionally visited his own apartment.

At the same time, data were received that in late December 2019, Kutoyan visited the aforesaid apartment alone, where, after using alcohol, fired 35 irregular shots at the living room wall, from a legally owned pistol.

Later, at Kutoyan’s request, his wife collected the fired capsules and discovered bullets, and placed them on the living room table in front of the sofa.

The investigation also found that Kutoyan went to his apartment on January 16 by taxi, informing family members of his intention to relax for two or three days there.

On January 17, Kutoyan’s relatives, unable to make contact with the him, went to this apartment where his wife discovered his dead body on the sofa.

Numerous interviews were conducted.

Several examinations have been appointed.

The investigation is in progress.