Armenia National Academy of Sciences demands resignation of government

The Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has issued a statement on the present-day situation as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia.

“In the current situation, we consider the further tenure of the RA government ineffective, and demand the resignation of the government led by the prime minister of the republic,” the statement reads in particular.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.