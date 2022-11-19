Armenia, Narek Malyan was intercepted by the Israeli “Pegasus” program, Նարեկ Մալյանին գաղտնալսել են «Պեգասուս» ծրագրով

Narek Malyan was intercepted by the “Pegasus” program A few days ago, public figure Narek Malyan announced that he received an official letter from Apple regarding the interception of his phone. Today he made a note about eavesdropping and what he was going to do. “Dear oppositionists of all fields, all camps, all preferences, public figures. I have found out some very interesting things about the state program of eavesdropping on the opposition by the treacherous authorities. It is no longer a secret that the screaming authorities of the Armenian Democratic Party have tapped and, I think, are tapping the phones of the opposition. Now a little specifics. The facts, which I’ll be sure to post when I’m done, show that my particular phone has been targeted since February 2021 (there was another attempt in April 2021, etc.). The “fun” of all this lies in the fact that the Israeli “Pegasus” program, by means of which the DMOCR carries out wiretapping of opposition figures in Armenia, is given exclusively to the states. In other words, no individual or organization can have “friendship” to that program. I repeat, only and only the states can be subscribers of the program after the relevant paperwork. This means that dMOC Armenia has submitted a bid to acquire Pegasus on behalf of the state. Let me say more, the telephone numbers of the opposition parties, which are to be intercepted by Israeli specialists, are also provided exclusively by the state that acquired the program. This in turn means very bad things for the government… The state’s subscription advance for this project is $7 million. The bid for each wiretapping goes up to $60,000. And now the bad news for the authorities. I don’t know if those widespread democratic wiretappings have done any good or not, but thanks to your dilettantism, they have greatly benefited the opposition. I have already applied to a reputable international organization dealing with this issue, from where the above was confirmed, and after the final summary of the data, I will present irrefutable evidence that my phone, as a dissident, was intercepted on the order of the state. I will make an international noise on this topic and there will be a flurry of letters to the embassies and international mass media of all the countries sponsoring these authorities. It will be very interesting to hear especially the opinion of the US Embassy and the State Department regarding the Armenian Democratic Republic. In the end, as I am aware that the number of eavesdropped oppositionists and journalists is quite large, I urge all those eavesdropped to make public statements, otherwise the impression is created that you were scared. Yes, as long as I don’t forget, the authorities suddenly ordered the Syrians not to “bark” on this topic. Sincerely, always your intercepted Malyan))) P.S. This government went down in history as a total eavesdropper on oppositionists, dissidents, and journalists.”