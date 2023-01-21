Armenia: Names of all 15 servicemen killed in a fire in the village of Azat are known

Three days after a fire broke out in a shelter of the engineering company of the Armenian Defense Ministry’s N division located in Azat village, Gegharkunik province, the Armenian Defense Ministry has not yet published the names of the 15 servicemen who died.
NEWS.am has collected information on all killed servicemen:
Manukyan Aram, 20, from Lori
Nersisyan Volodya, 19, from Aragatsotn
Martirosyan Gor, 19, from Tavush
Asryan Rostom, 19, from Lori
Hambarchyan Mushegh, 19, from Ararat
Gharibyan Taron, 20, from Ararat
Abazyan Pavlik, 19, from Tavush
Sargsyan David, 19, from Aragatsotn
Grigoryan Hrachya, 19, from Yerevan
Avagyan Narek, 19, from Yerevan
Barseghyan Gagik, 19, from Kotayk
Dumikyan Misha, 19, from Lori
Kirakosyan Hayk, 19, from Armavir
Gevorkov Sergey, 19, from Ararat
Davtyan Hamlet, 19, from Gegharkunik.
All the boys were conscripts, and most of them took part in the battles of September.
In the picture shown, the guys are all celebrating their last New Year together and are probably drinking to peace, wishing each other good service. Sadly, after 19 days, the lives of 15 of them were cut short.
None of the bodies of the dead have yet been buried. Their remains must undergo genetic analysis.
On January 19 at about 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the hideout of an engineer-sapper company of the N-th military unit of the Defense Ministry of Armenia located in the Azat village of Gegharkunik province. According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire.
