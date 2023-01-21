fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenia: Names of all 15 servicemen killed in a fire in the village of Azat are known

by Leave a Comment

Three days after a fire broke out in a shelter of the engineering company of the Armenian Defense Ministry’s N division located in Azat village, Gegharkunik province, the Armenian Defense Ministry has not yet published the names of the 15 servicemen who died.

NEWS.am has collected information on all killed servicemen:

Manukyan Aram, 20, from Lori

Nersisyan Volodya, 19, from Aragatsotn

Martirosyan Gor, 19, from Tavush

Asryan Rostom, 19, from Lori

Hambarchyan Mushegh, 19, from Ararat

Gharibyan Taron, 20, from Ararat

Abazyan Pavlik, 19, from Tavush

Sargsyan David, 19, from Aragatsotn

Grigoryan Hrachya, 19, from Yerevan

Avagyan Narek, 19, from Yerevan

Barseghyan Gagik, 19, from Kotayk

Dumikyan Misha, 19, from Lori

Kirakosyan Hayk, 19, from Armavir

Gevorkov Sergey, 19, from Ararat

Davtyan Hamlet, 19, from Gegharkunik.

All the boys were conscripts, and most of them took part in the battles of September.

In the picture shown, the guys are all celebrating their last New Year together and are probably drinking to peace, wishing each other good service. Sadly, after 19 days, the lives of 15 of them were cut short.

None of the bodies of the dead have yet been buried. Their remains must undergo genetic analysis.

On January 19 at about 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the hideout of an engineer-sapper company of the N-th military unit of the Defense Ministry of Armenia located in the Azat village of Gegharkunik province. According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: