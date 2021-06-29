Armenia MP on election results: I heard about widespread electoral fraud, but I don’t have concrete facts

I heard about widespread fraud during the snap parliamentary elections, but I don’t have any concrete facts. This is what outgoing Member of Parliament of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan told reporters today.

Zohrabyan also admitted that she is impatiently waiting for the ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs to apply to the Constitutional Court to know the scales of violations and fraud once and for all. She added that perhaps the opposition shouldn’t have offended Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters since that made the people afraid and made them unite more around Nikol.

“We must not blame the people for not being educated. We need to enlighten them. Most members of our society don’t understand security issues, but they are not to blame since they were taught this way,” the parliamentarian said, apologized to the members of society whom she had offended and added that she still doesn’t understand those people’s stance and motives.