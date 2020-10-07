Armenia MOD representative: Varangatagh (Lulasaz) hill is taken back

As we reported earlier, yesterday the units of the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)]] Defense Army units continued to inflict crushing blows on the adversary [Azerbaijan] throughout the day, considerably improving their [combat] positions. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“Particularly yesterday, at around 14:00, a counterattack was organized (…) in the northern direction, and the hill called Varangatagh (Lulasaz) was taken back.

“Currently, hostilities continue in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone,” Hovhannisyan added.