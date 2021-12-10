Armenia MOD: Armenian side has one casualty, few soldiers are injured, exchange of fire is over

The Armenian side suffered one casualty and a few other soldiers are injured following the exchange of fire that began after the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan made an attack today at noon.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that it will provide the data of the deceased serviceman and information about the health condition of the injured servicemen later.

As of 2:30 p.m. the exchange of fire has stopped. The situation is under the full control of the Armed Forces of Armenia.