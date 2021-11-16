Armenia MOD: Armenian side has casualties and injured, there is news about the loss of two military posts

As of 4 p.m. the situation in the eastern direction of Armenia’s border remains extremely tense. As a result of the battles that began after the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched an attack on Armenian military posts, the Armenian side has casualties and injured, the data on which are being verified, and there is also news about the loss of two military posts, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces made the adversary suffer great losses of armored vehicles and manpower with their adequate actions. The battles continue, and the intensity hasn’t weakened.