YEREVAN. – At around 2:15am on Thursday, army Privates Murad Muradyan (born in 2002), Levon Harutyunyan (born in 2002), and Gor Sahakyan (born in 2002) were found dead—with gunshot wounds—at the outpost of a military unit located in a southeasterly direction of Armenia, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.