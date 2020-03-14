Armenia Minister of Health: About 200 people quarantined on suspicion of #coronavirus

I do not rule out that there will be new positive cases from the quarantined epidemiological group that had contact with the Ejmiatsin resident infected with coronavirus. Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said this on Facebook livestream.

Referring to the conditions of quarantine, he noted that those quarantined had to had close contact with the person with the already confirmed coronavirus.

“We have found almost all who had contact [with that person]; the work is still going on,” he said. “Fourteen of the patients feel well; one has pneumonia. At this time about 200 people have been quarantined on suspicion of coronavirus. “

The minister urged people not to go out of their homes, to postpone public events if possible, and, taking this opportunity, to interact with family members.