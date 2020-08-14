Armenia minister of economy is fined for entering press conference hall without face mask

Today, the minister of economy entered the press conference hall near his office without a face mask; Anna Ohanyan, the spokesperson for the economy minister of the Republic of Armenia (RA), on Friday wrote about this on her Facebook page.

“After a few seconds he noticed the absence [of the mask], apologized, and returned with a medical mask.

After the press conference, the RA Police drew up a corresponding report on the violation of the rules and the [respective] fine.

(…) breaking the rules even for a few seconds does not absolve from accountability,” Ohanyan added.