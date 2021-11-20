Armenia military expert: US Embassy warns its citizens to avoid Karahunj-Davit Bek, Kapan-Chakaten road sections

The US Embassy in Armenia has issued a warning to its citizens, which was emailed on Thursday, to avoid the Karahunj-Davit Bek and the Kapan-Chakaten road sections. Military expert Karen Vrtanesyan informed about this on Facebook.

“We present the quote from the letter of the US Embassy, which they have sent to their citizens.

“Event: There are reports of increased enforcement of Azerbaijani immigration and customs checkpoints on the M2 and M17. The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan advises U.S. citizens that U.S. Embassy employees and their families are now prohibited from any non-essential travel between the villages of Karahunj and Davit Bek on the M2 highway and between Kapan and Chakaten on the M17 highway. U.S. citizens should continue to exercise caution near all international borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan and avoid travel near the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict zone and line of contact,’” Vrtanesyan added.