Armenia: Midicle horror story, a simple hernia surgery, she ends up in three hospitals.

The hernia was operated on without mesh. the woman was operated on for the second time

After the operation on the gall bladder, Lilit A. developed a hernia, which she decided to operate at “Medline Clinic” medical center. On June 3, 2022, surgeon Slavik Amiryan operated on him. The next day, Lilit was discharged.

However, his condition has worsened. the pains increased, and the hernia increased about 4-5 times. Lilit says that she informed the surgeon, and visited “Medline Clinic” several times, but was told that everything is normal, she should exercise.

But, because the hernia had grown so much, Lilith decided to have it operated on again, but this time at another medical facility, where, according to Lilith, they told her that no mesh was placed during the first operation, which is more common in hernia surgery.

“I ask them if the surgery will be done with a mesh, because I heard that it is more effective, they say, yes. All our hernia operations are done with mesh,” says Lilit.

As she was being sedated from her spine, Lilit noticed that in the middle of the operation, another surgeon of the medical facility, Vahan Petrosyan, joined them, and looking at Lilit, he said that he would be her doctor. Lilith was discharged the next day.

15-20 days after the operation, Lilit feels swelling again in the same place, and calls V. Petrosyan. The latter says it’s natural, maybe it’s gases, etc., nothing, it will be settled and it will pass. After some time, when the situation is not resolved, Lilit turns to V. Petrosyan.

“He tells me: you know what, because Slavik Amiryan accepted you, you are his patient, come, contact him, I am just the doctor treating you, contact him, let him take care of you. Our procedure is like this, you have to contact him, you are his patient,” Lilit says.

Slavik Amiryan also examines Lilit and says that there is no hernia, everything is normal, she needs to exercise.

About a month later, the hernia gets bigger, Lilit goes to S. again. At Amiryan, who, according to Lilit, says again that everything is normal.

“He tells me, in their medical terms, that the upper wall is open, he doesn’t say that it’s the same hernia again,” says Lilit. – He said, “If it bothers you a lot, you will come and operate.”

After this visit, Lilit goes to Erebuni Medical Center, where the surgeon says that she has a hernia again and needs to be operated on again. Lilit tells S. about this. Amiryan, who, according to him, advises to operate again.

In one month, in December 2022, Lilit goes to “Medline Clinic” to make an appointment for surgery. they decide to operate after the holidays. Lilit says that she spends the holidays very hard, with severe pain, because the hernia was several times larger than before.

At the “Medline Clinic” there is again talk about the first operation.

“He (Slavik Amiryan, ed.) asks Petrosyan (he is the doctor who participated in the first operation, ed.) a question. do you remember what net we put, he says no, I don’t remember,” Lilit says. They offer her to operate at a discount (270,000 AMD instead of 350,000), but Lilit decides to operate elsewhere.

Lilit will be operated on in the second medical institution in March 2023.

“Here (in the second medical facility, ed.) the doctor is surprised, he says: what is your condition? He says: is there a net? I say yes. he was already the second person who asked me that question, after “Erebuni” MC, I had a doubt. I ask the doctor, before the operation, I say, what will happen if you operate on me, tell me if there was a mesh or not,” Lilit says. They also tell my husband, everyone there knew, they were surprised, they said, “Where did you have your surgery?”

Hernia dimensions before the first and second surgery

Lilit says that after the second operation, she also called Slavik Amiryan, told her that she was operated on in another place, and was told that no mesh was placed. According to Lilit, the doctor asks to give the contacts of the doctor who operated the second time, but she refuses.

Lilit also speaks to the second surgeon, V. with Petrosyan, reports that no network was installed. According to Lilith, she says that she is not the doctor who admitted her.

“He himself tells me that if everything that is not established by the law is clarified (the network, ed.), everything will be done in order. Then he says, “If you were my patient from the beginning, I would have done it in a completely different way, but since you are his patient, solve the issues with him,” says Lilit.

He says that now, after the second operation, he feels well. the hernia has not grown, nor does it have pain.

“Why shouldn’t we put it?” Slavik Amiryan claims that he was put in a net

Slavik Amiryan, a surgeon at the “Medline Clinic” medical institution, said in a conversation with “Hetk” that he remembers the incident and claims that a mesh was installed. it is excluded that it is not installed. Then he sent the part of the disease description where the number of the network used is indicated.

To the question, in that case, what is the reason that the hernia has grown, the doctor answered that it can recur in those who have been operated on, and they are sorry that it has recurred in Lilith.

“As of today, there is no data in the world literature