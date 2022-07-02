Armenia: Massive prosecution of Journalists and Reporters, Will a criminal prosecution be initiated against Angela Tovmasyan?

According to 168.am, the authorities have initiated a criminal prosecution against Angela Tovmasyan, the founder of the “Mirror” club and the Hayeli.am website, within the same “criminal organization” as in the case of producer Armen Grigoryan, who is currently detained. Information has appeared in our hands, according to which, on June 27, a comparative check carried out at the Information Center of the RA Police (IC) revealed that, without entering the department, an IC was sent by the Investigative Department of the National Security Service on June 17 under Article 226 of the RA Criminal Code. 5822122 criminal case form one statistical card initiated with the characteristics of the 1st part, regarding the case of actions aimed at publicly humiliating the national dignity by Angela Vardani Tovmasyan. According to our information, the investigation is conducted by the investigative department of the RA National Security Service.

