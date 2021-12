Founder of the Civic Consciousness NGO Narek Samsonyan has been arrested, human rights activist Ruben Melikyan said on Facebook on Tuesday.

“By the investigator’s decision, Narek Samsonyan has been arrested. He is the first person to be apprehended for grave insult,” Melikyan wrote.

Earlier, the lawyer said police officers had “demonstratively” detained Samsonyan near his house.