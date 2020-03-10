Armenia man kills fellow villager with scythe

The investigation of a criminal case investigated by the Investigative Committee of Armenia has found out that during the birthday party of a fellow villager on August 19, 2019, a resident of Shnogh village of Lori Province had argued, under the influence of alcohol, with his fellow villager friend due to domestic issues, during which he threatened to kill and deliberately inflicted minor injuries on him with a three-prong farming fork.

Sometime thereafter, in order to exact revenge, on the same day he met with this friend on the road, and hit him numerous times with a scythe. The fellow villager was taken to hospital where he died the following day.

This Lori resident was charged with murder, and he was arrested as a pretrial measure.

The investigation is over, and the criminal case, along with the indictment, has been sent to court.