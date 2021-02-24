Armenia lost the war because the useless Russian ground and air defense systems

Russian-made Iskander (SS-26 Stone) ballistic missile systems are “completely useless”, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said yesterday.
The Armenian Prime Minister argued that the Iskander ballistic missiles are problematic and useless.
This is how Pashinyan responded to former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who stated that he would have used Iskander on the fourth day of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Sargsyan also asked why these complexes did not affect the oil and gas facilities of Azerbaijan.
