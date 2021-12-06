fbpx

Armenia local elections: Ruling Pashinyan criminal regime party suffers a crushing defeat in Aparan

by Leave a Comment

The ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP) suffered a crushing defeat in Sunday’s Council of Elders elections in Aparan, Armenia.

It is noteworthy that this happened with a record high voter turnout of 64.7 percent.

According to the Central Electoral Commission data, as a result of the processing of all ballots cast in this now-enlarged community, 66.69% of voters voted for the Karen Yeghiazaryan bloc of opposition parties. The latter’s only opponent, the CCP, received 33.31% of the votes.

