Armenia legislature opposition leaves sessions’ hall, leaving Artsakh flags on desks

Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) face a serious challenge due to the global crisis and the anti-Armenian behavior of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Seyran Ohanyan, leader of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly (NA) and former defense minister of Armenia, stated about this from the NA rostrum Tuesday.

“Based on the current situation, the parliamentary opposition announces that it will not take part in this week’s [NA] sittings and voting. We are leaving for Artsakh and the border provinces of the Republic of Armenia,” Ohanyan added, in particular.

Subsequently, he and other opposition MPs placed Artsakh flags on their desks.

And Hayk Mamijanyan, the secretary of the opposition “With Honor” Faction of the NA, announced that they also will not participate in this week’s NA sittings and are leaving for Artsakh.