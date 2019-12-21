Armenia judge suspected of taking $51,000 bribe

YEREVAN. – To avoid various interpretations on the petitions submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), I would like to inform that the Acting Prosecutor General, Deputy Prosecutor General Davit Melkonyan has filed the petitions with the RA Special Investigation Service in accordance with Article 178, Part 3, Point 1 of the RA Criminal Code, Article 34-312, part 3, part 1 and part 2, part 4, Article 311 of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia within the framework of criminal cases, which are further joined in one proceeding implemented in the SIS proceedings. Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General, wrote about it on Facebook.

In particular, he noted that during the preliminary investigation it was established that Judge Samvel—the judge who was presiding over the October 27, 1999 case—had taken bribes in Armenian drams equivalent to $13,000 in one case and to $38,000 in the other case.

He added that the combination of the evidence obtained by the preliminary investigation gives sufficient grounds for including Uzunyan in the said criminal case as an accused and to bring charges against him.