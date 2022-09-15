Armenia: Journalist under Attack Parliamentary security officers forcibly remove two journalists and cameramen from the building

Armenian National Assembly security officers forcibly took out of the parliament building two journalists and cameramen working with them.

“Take the two journalists and cameramen who are disturbing the normal work of the parliament out of the National Assembly building,” said Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia.

After these words, the National Assembly security officers forcefully brought down the ladders of Ani Gevorgyan, a journalist from MediaHub.am website. They did not allow other journalists to follow her.

On September 15 an incident was recorded in the National Assembly between Kristine Poghosyan, an MP from the ruling Civil Contract party, and Ani Gevorgyan, a journalist.

A quarrel erupted between them, during which the deputy tried to hit the journalist with a cell phone. However, Pahosyan’s colleagues grabbed her by the arm on time. They took her away. “Your place is in the street, now calm down,” Gevorgyan said.