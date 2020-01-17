Armenia Investigative Committee: Former NSS director’s body was found by his wife

YEREVAN. – Now the scene of the incident is being examined, as a result of this action I will be able to answer your questions. Artur Melikyan, Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, said this in a conversation with journalists today, referring to the circumstances behind the death of Georgi Kutoyan, former Director of the National Security Service (NSS).

“When we came to the scene, there were his wife and father,” he said. “Initially, what the operative officers told us was that the wife had found the body. We haven’t talked to the neighbors yet. The area is fully equipped with video cameras so that we don’t lose evidence. We also work on the suicide theory.”

Melikyan added that there was a gun at the scene but could not say if it was legal because he had not seen it.

“Forensic doctors are participating,” he said. “We will find out how many injuries there are.”

Artur Melikyan added that the remaining questions will be able to be answered in about 1-1.5 hours.

As reported earlier, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead today in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound.

According to the Hraparak daily, when the police entered the apartment, they found an empty brandy bottle next to the corpse, as well as Kutoyan’s personal pistol. The shot was fired from that very weapon, and in the mouth.

According to the website, it is not known yet whose house the body of the former NSS director was found in, as according to Kutoyan’s declaration of property and assets, he had only one apartment and it was somewhere else in Yerevan.

Kutoyan was 39 years old, married, and had a 4-year-old child.