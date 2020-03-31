Armenia in ‘Democratic backsliding’: Opposition MP Naira Zohrabyan blasts Pashinyan emergency bill on determining citizens’ location via cell phone

A senior lawmaker from the opposition Prosperous Armenia party on Monday voiced her criticism of a government-proposed bill outlining procedures for determining citizens’ location in times of national emergency.

In a speech at the National Assembly, Naira Zohrabyan said their political team will vote against the measure on “intervening in personal data protection, individual privacy, family immunity and freedom of communication”.

She called for the urgent return of the bill, stressing instead the need of a stronger attention to problems perceived to be of a more vital impoetance.

“This is not only a democratic backsliding but also an aimless effort on your part,,” Zohrabyan said, addressing the political majority. “The tremendous resources you are going to spend to determine our locations might be as well spent on arranging testing at all the entrance and exit gateways or relieving the burden of the unemployed and those working on daily wages.”