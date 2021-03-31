Armenia high-tech minister submits resignation

Hakob Arshakyan on Wednesday submitted his resignation from the post of Minister of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia (RA); he posted a respective statement on Facebook.

“Today is my last working day as the RA Minister of High-Tech Industry.

As a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, I consider unacceptable the use of violence by an official against any citizen (…).

As a high-ranking official, a person representing the Republic of Armenia in the international arena, moreover, I am obligated to serve the public as an example through my own experience.

Thus, I express my intolerance toward violence, both psychological and physical.

I hope that what happened will serve as a lesson for our society, and we will love each other and respect everyone’s right to the inviolability of the personal, family life a little more.

With my future activities, I will continue to work for the development of our beloved homeland: the Republic of Armenia,” Arshakyan wrote in part.