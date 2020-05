YEREVAN. – There are positive cases of the coronavirus in the Ministry of Health of Armenia, and the scope of their close contact has been determined. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this in a conversation with NEWS.am on Thursday.

Nikoghosyan said that the minister was also self-isolated. “Epidemiological actions continue,” she added. “The cases were recorded two days ago.