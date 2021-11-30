Armenia has a government that is running away from questions

BY Aghvan Vardanyan,

2021 The 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia was celebrated with a “colorful” event on September 21 in Republic Square. It was announced that 1 to 1.2 billion drams were spent at the expense of non-state or community budgets. Without competition, the organizer of the event was “Domino Production” LLC, which obtained the money from private sponsors.

This fact raised many questions in the media. At the sitting of the NA Standing Committee, there was “heated” dialogue on this topic between me and the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan. Then the latter told the journalists that he would wait for some time, then I would answer in the appropriate place. I think his “some time” has not passed yet.

Before that, on November 8, 2021. I sent an official request to the Prime Minister’s Office. Here it is.

In accordance with Article 11, Part 1, Clause 11 of the RA Constitutional Law “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”, please provide the following information:

Copies of the contract and executive act signed between “Domino Production” company, the organizer of the celebration on September 21, 2021, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Armenia, and the RA Prime Minister’s Office. What is the reason for choosing “Domino Production” company, when there are many other experienced, technically equipped companies in the field? Officially confirm that no allocation has been made from the RA state budget for the celebration. From which organizations and individuals did Domino Production raise more than 1 billion drams for the celebration, stating the details of the funds or donors received, the amount of financial or property participation, the method (cash, payments or bank transfers). Domino Production Expenditures, indicating the data of the funded organizations and individuals, the amount and methods of their funding, the principles and procedure of their selection (attaching copies of the relevant agreements

September 21, 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence

The citizens of the Republic of Armenia have the right to know by what means the anniversary of their independent statehood was celebrated.

November 17, 2021 I received the following answer.

“Dear Mr. Vardanyan,

In response to your letter, we inform the following:

The program dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence, which took place on September 21 at 20:00 in the Republic Square of Yerevan, was organized by “Domino Production” company. The Government of the Republic of Armenia received a program proposal on the Independence Day from the above-mentioned company, which was approved by the State Commission for the Preparation and Organization of the Ceremonies Dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia. We would like to inform you that no funds have been allocated from the budget of state and / or local self-government bodies for the implementation of the event. We cannot provide information on the sums raised by Domino Production Company, as mentioned by you, as well as the directions of spending, as the RA Prime Minister’s Office is not the addressee of the issue.At the same time, the interest in “Domino Production” is incomprehensible, taking into account the fact that during the events of previous years there was similar cooperation with other experienced companies in the field. “

Here is such an incoherent answer. For the first question, the contract between the government and the LLC and the copies of the executive act was not sent. To the second question, why exactly “Domino Production” is given a groundless substantiation. Why didn’t you make a competition, did you apply to other experienced companies, there is no answer? The 3rd question. They officially confirmed that no allocation has been made from the state budget. This is good, let’s record the fact, let it stay. Questions 4 and 5 are unanswered.

I should also say that this LLC simply does not answer the questions of the media of this nature. Now about my “incomprehensible interest” in “Domino Production”.

This company has shot the videos of the last “My Step” NA elections. The relationship between Arayik Harutyunyan and “Domino” was registered in the press. In general, the history and connections of this company (also foreign) are very interesting. Nikol Pashinyan, his wife, Ararat Mirzoyan were present at the premiere of the film made by “Domino”. The head of the company was received by President Armen Sargsyan. You see, it is very interesting. Various experienced companies estimate the cost of the “colorful” event at a maximum of 400-450 million drams. 2.5 times less than 1-1.2 billion. Is it money laundering, is it corruption? The answers to these questions will come to light one day. Do not doubt.

According to the State Revenue Committee, “Domino Production” in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He paid zero drams VAT and profit tax to the state budget for ten months. Income tax figures are as follows: In 2019 – 5 million 806 thousand drams, in 2020 – 5 million 154 thousand drams, in 2021 ten months – 3 million 766 thousand drams.

I think this is also very interesting.

And in general, I am interested in everything that apparently has to do with Arayik Harutyunyan. For example, how many times has this Arayik Harutyunyan been in the office of “Domino Production”?

And the citizens of the Republic of Armenia have the right to know with what or with whose money the 30th anniversary of their state independence was celebrated, dear democratic transparent people.

Aghvan Vardanyan

HG Photo: The premiere of the film “Cilicia” shot by “Domino Production” at “Yerevan Mall”.