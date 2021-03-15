Armenia Government needs to return $107,000,000 to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

During today’s session, the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Government of Armenia needs to take a decision to ensure the return of $107,000,000 to the Fund. This is what former executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan told reporters today.

“I believe there might be members of the Board of Trustees who will demand that the government returns those funds. This demand is rather lawful and substantiated,” Vardanyan said, adding that the Armenian government will be able to allocate $107,000,000 from the state budget.