Armenia: Formation of opposition centers in regions is very important. Prince Saghatelyan

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the General Assembly of the ARF, deputy of the Hayastan faction, referred to the regional visits of the opposition.

“Today, Ashot Simonyan, a member of the Supreme Body of the ARF Armenia, and Elinar Vardanyan, a deputy of the Armenia faction, visited the city of Charentsavan, where we had a meeting with our compatriots.

During the meeting, we discussed the situation in the country, the ways to get out of it, listened to the proposals of our compatriots, and answered the exciting questions.

Formation of opposition centers in regions and daily work with regional population is very important from the point of view of accumulation of necessary potential.

Therefore, giving great importance to such meetings, they will be continuous.

The schedule of regional visits for the coming week is as follows.

on April 26, Tavush region. At 18:00 in the hall located at 5 Ashot Melikbekyan St., Ijevan city,

on April 29, Gegharkunik region. At 4:00 p.m., in the “Van” ceremony hall of Martuni, – on April 29 at 7:00 p.m., at the ARF office at 11/27 Azatutyan, Gavar city.

on April 30 in Aragatsotn, Voskevaz, Oshakan villages of Aragatsotn marz,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan wrote.

