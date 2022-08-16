Armenia: Finally, someone with self-respect Karine Baghdasaryan member of the Pashinyan faction resigns the mandate of the Council of Elders

Karine Baghdasaryan, a member of the “My Step” faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders, resigns from the mandate of the Council of Elders.

“And there really is a limit when it becomes impossible to remain silent, otherwise you start to trample your principles and values ​​for the “sake” (undefined future sake), which does not lead to anything good, at least it leads to becoming a “palas” in front of yourself :

Unfortunately, carrying out activities within this framework becomes ambiguous and very suspicious, when natural and historical monuments are openly and proudly destroyed. Therefore, no monument is safe from torture.

I will not repeat the details.

But I need to recover from silence for so long and act away from double standards.”

Let us remind you that yesterday we wrote that the relations between Karine Baghdasaryan and other members of the Yerevan Council of Elders, including the members of the council, have been strained for a long time, her strange behavior is incomprehensible and unacceptable to many, so Karine Baghdasaryan will announce her resignation.

