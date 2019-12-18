Armenia facing ‘crisis’ in operational governance – politician

One and a half years after the government change, the Armenian authorities have not developed the necessary capacities to perceive the logic behind the principles of governance, the One Armenia party’s leader said today, summing up the past year’s political achievements.

Speaking at a news conference, Artur Ghazinyan blamed the government for a failure to exercise proper organizational, management and organizational functions to ensure the country’s progress,

″Poeple in the highest circles of the government lack the minimal experience and knowledge in any of the assigned components; hence failures, errors, crushes and shortcomings are inevitable indeed,″ he noted.

Addressing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent statement (made at a cabinet session) that the public sector “is opposing the revolution”, with many lacking the necessary knowledge and skills, Ghazinyan described the remark as clear evidence that there isn’s any operational governance in the country today.

″The current government is not able at all to resolve problems in the country. They do not have the capacity to manage those problems. The Republic of Armenia is not simply being governed today as it is facing an operational crisis,″ the politician added.