Armenia Exoticism… All the power structures are bound to the protection of a semi-literate person

Probably in order to further strengthen homeland-diaspora ties, he is banning diaspora Armenians from entering Armenia.

Diaspora Armenian were banned from entering Armenia and Artsakh by the order of one Dictator Pashinyan

The situation on this front is quite exotic, like all situations related to the current RA authorities. We have exotic situations in the National Assembly, in the government, around the RA president, in the RA police, in the National Security Service, in the courts – everywhere where this power has reached. In the 21st century, there is probably no country in the whole world where there is no legislative power, where all the power structures are bound to the protection of a semi-literate person, where the courts make a decision according to the whims of that same person, where the president is the head of a nail, where all the institutions of democracy are inactive. , where national values ​​are so despised, as in Armenia. It can be said that the RA government is an exotic phenomenon for all mankind. Only in Armenia is it possible not to issue an entry permit to a person of Armenian nationality. This is the same as not letting a Turk go to Turkey, an American to America, a Georgian to Georgia. Of course, we are not talking about criminal elements, but quite normal people who arrive, for example, in Germany because they are German and consider that country their homeland. That’s how an Englishman goes to England, a Frenchman goes to France, and that’s normal. Why can’t an Armenian come to Armenia because of some semi-literate person or because of his bad taste? Isn’t this exoticism, aren’t these outcasts who have power in Armenia aliens? Georgian: Georgia. Of course, we are not talking about criminal elements, but quite normal people who arrive, for example, in Germany because they are German and consider that country their homeland. That’s how an Englishman goes to England, a Frenchman goes to France, and that’s normal. Why can’t an Armenian come to Armenia because of some semi-literate person or because of his bad taste? Isn’t this exoticism, aren’t these outcasts who have power in Armenia aliens? Georgian: Georgia. Of course, we are not talking about criminal elements, but quite normal people who arrive, for example, in Germany because they are German and consider that country their homeland. That’s how an Englishman goes to England, a Frenchman goes to France, and that’s normal. Why can’t an Armenian come to Armenia because of some semi-literate person or because of his bad taste? Isn’t this exoticism, aren’t these outcasts who have power in Armenia aliens?

Armenian declares Armenian persona non grata in Armenia. This is another domestic success that we have achieved thanks to the exotic government of the day. Now imagine another Armenian becoming the leader of Armenia tomorrow and declaring persona non grata to today’s idiots. I can count names. And what is Nicole’s exotic junta to do when there are egregious precedents? Nikol, with his junta, has he never disrespected the state symbols of Armenia, has he not shot at the people, is he not corrupt, or is he so holy that it is impossible to find dirt on him? You give yourself 24 hours to leave the country and pull over. And then…

And who banned Raffi Hovhannisyan from entering the Republic of Artsakh? Just don’t say Russians or Azerbaijanis. Raffi Hovhannisyan did not inform the Russians or especially the official Baku in advance about his visit to Artsakh. It can be said that thanks to RA National Security Service, only one person knew about it and that one person was Nikol. And now Pashinyan should not be surprised why everyone is looking at him: what are you doing, boy, are you a Turk or a Turkish spy? Note also Nicole’s handwriting. It does not announce in advance that these, these, these Armenians cannot visit Armenia or Artsakh. He waits like a stealthy, criminal element, and when he learns from the National Security Service which “unpleasant” Armenian is going to cross the border of Armenia, he orders to stop his entry into Armenia or Artsakh. Tomorrow Pashinyan can do the same to the unwanted Armenians leaving Armenia. You go down, for example

What is Pashinyan aiming for with this? Apparently, he wants to leave 600,000 plus or minus 80,000 people in Armenia, who will never fight against him, and he will be able to devour everything with impunity. It’s a well-known theory: fewer people, fewer problems. Will the evil Pashinyan succeed in implementing this crazy idea of ​​his? And why shouldn’t it succeed? First, let’s answer this question, who will cut in front of him and give him such a loud slap that his grandfather’s wedding will come to mind? Otherwise, what is going on? An Armenian is banned from entering Armenia, and the Armenian begins to prove that he is not a camel… Is there a more exotic situation?

Edik Andreasyan