Replacing reality with PR is an evil act; and if a senior official is engaged in it, he becomes evil. Serzh Sargsyan, the third President of Armenia, told this to reporters Friday, referring to the fact that the parliamentary inquiry committee investigating the circumstances of the 44-day war in 2020 blames the former Armenian authorities, pointing to the Madrid and Kazan documents.

“Second, slandering others to save one’s own skin is immoral. And there was a very, very large dose of slandering. Third, psychologists say that liars eventually come, reach a point where they begin to believe their own lies. But there is a hopeful circumstance. They also say that it is the last phase of lying. I hope that we are in the last phase,” he said.

Sargsyan assured that internal processes are expected in Armenia, and there cannot but be such processes.

“And to seriously answer a man who publicly admits that the [Armenian] military deceived him more than ten times during the 44-day war. Can you imagine, a man who can be deceived ten times and he does not sense it? That is, what management ability should such a person have? Or what knowledge should such a person have? Our whole tragedy lies in this; in nothing else,” said Armenia’s third president, referring to PM Nikol Pashinyan.

