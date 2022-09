The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, on Friday issued a congratulatory message on the 31st Independence Day anniversary of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“Artsakh Armenians have repeatedly proven that they are able to consolidate their forces, concentrate, and record historic victories even in seemingly hopeless situations. Today, as 31 years ago, the possible and the impossible needs to be done to defend the independence of Artsakh,” the message reads, in part.