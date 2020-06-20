Armenia ex-President Kocharyan is released on bail

YEREVAN. – The second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, has been released on bail, and he is already at home. Aram Orbelyan, one of Kocharyan’s lawyer, on Saturday told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Yesterday the bail was posted, and Mr. Kocharyan went home from Izmirlian Medical Center. He will continue his treatment remotely—coming and going,” he said.

To note, he Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Thursday ruled in favor the second president’s lawyers’ appeal of the first-instance court decision to deny the motion to commute the precautionary measure of arrest that has been carried out regarding Kocharyan. And as a new precautionary measure, the appellate court had set a bail of 2bn drams (approx. USD 4,167,274).