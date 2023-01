Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on Saturday issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Army Day.

“Congratulations on Armenian Army Day. Our army goes through daily trials. It seems that nothing is being done for the army to finally straighten [its] back. I want to believe that this situation will be corrected, and the Armenian army will regain the position of the guarantor of the security of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)],” the message reads.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook