Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Fear, uncertainty not respected in international relations

Quite a long time has passed since the latest statement of the President of Azerbaijan containing threats against Armenia, and the [Armenian] public was waiting for an equivalent response to be made on behalf of the [Armenian] state; that is what the interest of the state demands. Unfortunately, this did not happen yet again. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

“Fear and uncertainty are not respected in international relations. Threats aimed at Armenia and the Armenian people demand a tough and clear response. Armenia must manifest sufficient will to defend its territorial integrity and the dignity of [its] people.

It is a pity to state, but as long as the leader defeated in the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last year] rules Armenia, this humiliating picture will continue.

Moreover, at the same time with that, the [Armenian] authorities, due to their inferiority complex, are arresting the community leaders of Syunik [Province]. They are imprisoning those who defended—with weapon in hand—the safety of the residents of the province,” Kocharyan added.