Armenia ex-PM: We received news that Azerbaijanis are saying, “Get out of Tigranashen!”

YEREVAN. – We received news from the western border that the Azerbaijanis were saying [to Armenians], “Get out of Tigranashen [village]!,” Armenia’s former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan stated this during a press conference Monday.

“Today they have made such a demand; they give [the Armenians there] a few days [to leave]. After giving Tigranashen, we can no longer go to Syunik [Province]; the Republic of Armenia will end in Ararat Province,” Bagratyan added.

He stressed that PM Nikol Pashinyan was not a true worker. “Villages are not handed over just like that. First, they sit down and draw the border with Azerbaijan, sign the paper, as there are territorial surrenders, the National Assembly approves, and then they hand [them] over; this process takes months or a year,” former prime minister noted.

According to Bagratyan, after Tigranashen, the Azerbaijanis will posit the same conditions on Masis town and one of the districts of [capital] Yerevan where Azerbaijanis [once] lived. “Meanwhile, we will not say, ‘Give one of the districts of Baku to Armenia;’ there is no one saying this. Nikol Pashinyan should be the one to say [this], [but] he thinks that he has lost; he is afraid.”

Hrant Bagratyan argued that now there is no actual border of the Republic of Armenia (RA). “The RA border is what the Azerbaijanis decide. If there is a war, for example, if the CSTO wants to help [Armenia], it is not clear to it whether or not the conflict is in the territory of Armenia. (…). We [Armenia] do not have an established border with Azerbaijan; this comes from the inaction of the [incumbent] president and government [of Armenia],” the ex-PM concluded.